UFC Vegas 107 results – Blanchfield vs. Barber

UFC officials held Saturday’s UFC Vegas 107 fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main event fighter Maycee Barber missed weight by half a pound yesterday but is ready to go for her flyweight bout against Erin Blanchfield.

UFC Vegas 107 results below:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber – fight cancelled at last minute – Barber declared medically unfit

Mateusz Gamrot defeated Ludovit Klein via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ramiz Brahimaj defeated Billy Ray Goff via submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 3:16

Dustin Jacoby defeated Bruno Lopes via KO – Round 1, 1:50

Ketlen Vieira defeated Macy Chiasson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Zachary Reese defeated Dusko Todorovic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Allan Nascimento defeated Jafel Filho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jordan Leavitt defeated Kurt Holobaugh via sub (anaconda choke) – Round 1, 1:39

Bolaji Oki defeated Michael Aswell via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alice Ardelean defeated Rayanne dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

