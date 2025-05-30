Sun. Jun 1st, 2025
UFC Vegas 107, Maycee Barber

UFC Vegas 107 weigh-in results – Maycee Marber misses weight for main event

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 107 fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main event fighter Maycee Barber missed weight by half a pound and will forfeit 20 percent of her purse to her opponent Erin Blanchfield.

UFC Vegas 107 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Maycee Barber (126.5)* vs. Erin Blanchfield (125)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

Billy Ray Goff (170) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (171)

Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (206)

Ketlen Vieira (146) vs. Macy Chiasson (144)

Zachary Reese (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Jafel Filho (126) vs. Allan Nascimento (127.5)*

Kurt Holobaugh (156) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

Bolaji Oki (155.5) vs. Michael Aswell (155)

Rayanne dos Santos (116) vs. Alice Ardelean (115.5)

*Barber missed weight and forfeits 20 percent of her purse as penalty

**The UFC announced that Vieira vs. Chiasson has been changed to a featherweight bout due to weight management issues on Vieira’s side. Vieira forfeits 25 percent of her purse

***Nascimento missed weight and forfeits 20 percent of his purse as penalty

