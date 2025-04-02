Tellez Sisters Reina and Gabriela Sign with Boxlab Promotions

SAN ANTONIO, TX (April 1, 2025) – Boxlab Promotions has announced the signing of the talented Tellez sisters, Reina and Gabriela, to an exclusive promotional agreement. The dynamic duo from San Antonio, Texas, have already made waves in the boxing world and are now poised to take their careers to new heights under the guidance of Boxlab Promotions.

Reina Tellez, 21, competes in the bantamweight division and boasts an impressive record of (11-0-1, 5 KOs). Gabriela Tellez, just 18 years old, fights in the super featherweight division and holds a record of (4-0, 1 KO). Both sisters bring a wealth of experience, having dominated the amateur ranks before transitioning into the professional scene.

Reina, who began boxing at the age of 8, claimed multiple national titles and made her mark internationally by winning the 2019 Silesian Women’s Championship. Gabriela, who started boxing at age 6, accumulated 23 national tournament victories, including a Gold Medal at the 2023 Youth Brandenburg Cup in Germany, where she earned a stoppage victory.

The younger Tellez sister, Gabriela, is the current NABF Super Featherweight Champion and will return to the ring this Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, TX. She is set to face Lindsey Ellis (2-2, 2 KOs) from Pleasant View, TN, in a 4-round featherweight bout. Meanwhile, Reina, the current WBC Featherweight Youth Champion and NABF Champion at Bantamweight and Super Bantamweight, will make her Boxlab Promotions’ debut on June 6, 2025, on a MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects card at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL, live on DAZN.

“I’m really happy to be signing with an established promoter like Boxlab Promotions,” said Reina Tellez on signing with Boxlab Promotions. “They have a great reputation, and I know they will take my career to the next level. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to show the world what I can do. I’m looking forward to making my debut with them in my next fight.”

“Fighting under the Boxlab Promotions banner is an amazing opportunity, and I’m excited to be a part of their team. My focus is on my fight this Friday in Houston, and I’m ready to put on a spectacular performance for the fans.” said Gabriela Tellez on her upcoming fight and new promotional partnership

“Reina and Gabriela are two of the most talented fighters I’ve had the privilege of working with,” said Trifon Petrov, Boxing Advisor to the Tellez Sisters. “Their dedication and skill make them destined to become world champions. I’m ecstatic to be partnering with Boxlab Promotions, who share the same vision for their careers.”

“Reina and Gabriela are amazing fighters, and we want to give them a warm welcome to the Boxlab Promotions family,” said Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions. “They both have incredible potential, and we look forward to helping them achieve their dreams of becoming world champions. Their futures are bright, and we are committed to guiding them every step of the way.”