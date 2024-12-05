Two huge title fights top OKTAGON 64 in Europe’s newest arena this Saturday

Europe’s leading MMA promotion is back this Saturday night, December 7, for a loaded card featuring two explosive title fights. OKTAGON 64 goes down inside the newest arena on the continent – SAP Garden, Munich – which boasts state-of-the-art facilities and will be the perfect venue for the promotion’s final German event of the year. Fans in attendance and those watching around the world will witness a heavyweight title rematch that has become increasingly personal, and a welterweight champion will be crowned for the first time in two years.

In the main event, physical powerhouse, Hatef Moeil (15-4), defends his belt for the first time against Bulgarian tank, Lazar Todev (11-6), to decide who will sit atop the heavyweight throne. The two behemoths clashed in Cologne last year and Moeil left with gold after a unanimous decision win, but it wasn’t without controversy. Many fans and media alike believed that Todev had actually done enough to take the strap, with the pair still exchanging words in the cage and post-fight press conference. This Saturday night is time for the score to be settled and all questions will be answered. Who walks out with all the bragging rights?

Former champion, Kaik Brito (17-5), returns to OKTAGON MMA in the co-headliner and will battle it out with fellow finisher, Ion Surdu (15-6), for the vacant welterweight belt. The Brazilian has stopped the likes of Gábor Boráros, Robert Bryczek and David Kozma in the promotion and claimed the strap in 2022 before vacating it shortly after. ‘Dracula’ has risen up the ranks to become one of the most popular fighters in the organisation and blasted through the aforementioned Kozma in Eden Stadium last time out. Who will be left standing once these two start trading strikes in this mouth-watering affair?

Dangerous finisher, Alexander Poppeck (17-5), was set to face Marc Doussis in an all-German, light heavyweight showdown but an illness scuppered the bout for Doussis. However, Polish warrior, Mateusz Strzelczyk (14-14-1), steps up at very late notice to save the day after putting on a valiant display against Xavier last year. Furthermore, undefeated prospect, Max Holzer (9-0), squares off with promotional newcomer, Eugen Black-Dell (10-6), in a 68kg/150lbs catchweight matchup and intimidating giant, Patrick Vespaziani (3-2), clashes with surging heavyweight, Sebastian Herzberg (5-0).

Elsewhere on the card, Jaime Cordero (5-2, 1NC) and Ion Taburceanu (7-2) throw down at middleweight in a collision of knockout artists. Local favourite, Michael Deiga-Scheck (11-6), meets all-rounder, Jakub Dohnal (12-5), at a catchweight of 68kg/150lbs and vicious striker, Gökhan Aksu (11-6-1), takes on Czech veteran, Jan Malach (17-14), in a 73kg/161lbs catchweight contest.

OKTAGON 64 will be broadcast live on OKTAGON.TV internationally as well as worldwide on the global platform, DAZN, in all markets except from CZ/SK/DACH. Fans in France can also tune in on RMC Sport and viewers in Germany can watch on RTL+. Greek audiences can view all the action on Cosmote.tv. The event begins at 5pm GMT/6pm CET/12pm ET/9am CT.

OKTAGON 64 Fight Card

December 7th – Munich, Germany

Main Card

Main Event

Heavyweight Title

(c) Hatef Moeil (15-4) vs. Lazar Todev (11-6)

Co-Main Event

Vacant Welterweight Title

Kaik Brito (17-5) vs. Ion Surdu (15-6)

Light Heavyweight

Alexander Poppeck (17-5) vs. Mateusz Strzelczyk (14-14-1)

Catchweight (68kg/150lbs)

Max Holzer (9-0) vs. Eugen Black-Dell (10-6)

Heavyweight

Patrick Vespaziani (3-2) vs. Sebastian Herzberg (5-0)

Preliminary Card

Catchweight (68kg/150lbs)

Michael Deiga-Scheck (11-6) vs. Jakub Dohnal (12-5)

Middleweight

Jaime Cordero (5-2, 1NC) vs. Ion Taburceanu (7-2)

Catchweight (73kg/161lbs)

Gökhan Aksu (11-6-1) vs. Jan Malach (17-14)

Welterweight

Marek Bartl (12-13) vs. Endrit Brajshori (4-1)

Lightweight

Jan Stanovský (5-1) vs. Fedor Duric (6-0)

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.