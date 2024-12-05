What are the best sportsbooks to choose for MMA betting?

MMA betting is among the most entertaining and fastest-growing markets in online sportsbooks. This combat sport, especially the UFC, features ravenous fans who love being part of the action by betting on different events. However, some online sportsbooks offer limited MMA betting events and markets, so you need to choose an operator that suits your needs.

Here are the best online sportsbooks for MMA bettors based on the types of betting markets available, odds pricing, features, bonus offers, and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook

As UFC’s online betting partner, DraftKings consistently delivers the best MMA betting lines for various combat events. This online sportsbook is usually the first to offer future betting lines on upcoming MMA events, posting odds weeks or months ahead. The operator also occasionally offers odds on fights that are expected to happen, even before the official confirmation.

Whether you are creating an account or browsing betting lines, DraftKings features an intuitive layout for smooth navigation. Clicking on each MMA fight gives you a wealth of options, ranging from round props to methods of victory and more. Additionally, DraftKings offers a lucrative welcome bonus and profit boosts for parlays.

Ceasars Sportsbook

With plenty of MMA betting options and a solid reputation, Ceasars Sportsbook is among the most trusted operators in the United States. The operator is known for treating the bettors fairly and their layout is hard to fault. You can easily access the betting lines and place wagers within seconds whether you are placing your bet through their desktop site or mobile app.

Besides the ease of use, the Ceasars Sportsbook Promos make new users feel appreciated and welcome. While enjoying the thrill of MMA betting, you can earn 10 reward credits for each $100 that you place on straight bets or up to 20 credits for each $100 that you wager on Parlays. Additionally, new players can collect up to $1000 using the Ceasars promo code on SportyTrader.

FanDuel Sportsbook

While FanDuel was originally launched for fantasy sports, they have recently made MMA betting a priority in recent years to increase their visibility on the market. Their sportsbook has a clean look on both the app and website, making it easy to find MMA betting lines.

Looking at the MMA betting market, FanDuel is tough for many online sportsbooks to beat. They have plenty of time props, round props, and double chance bets, allowing you to virtually craft any bet conceivable in combat sports. They also offer profit boosts on parlay bets featuring three or more legs for various events.

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM features an impressive number of MMA betting options on different events, including the UFC. Their user interface for MMA events slightly differs from other bookies, with the results being more events on each page. They also offer some MMA and UFC bets not available in other sportsbooks, including round props, last-minute finishes, and detailed time. Additionally, they feature future odds on different combat promotions to allow fans to wager on the title holder.

