UFC 325 weigh-in results – 1 fight cancelled after controversy on scale

Watch the UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 Ceremonial Weigh-ins live on Friday at 3:30am ET / 12:30am PT

UFC 325 weigh-in results below:

The UFC 325 main event sees reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski aiming to defend his title against challenger Diego Lopes for a second straight time.

The card airs Saturday, January 31, 2026 on Paramount+, with the main card set to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET from Sydney.

Aaron Tau missed weight on Friday for his Road to UFC Flyweight Final bout against Namsrai Batbayar. Tau came in under the 122.5 pound limit after stripping down. That drew some suspicisions and he was asked to step back on the scale where he then weighed in 3.5 pounds over the limit. His fight was canceled. Video of the incident below.

Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Diego Lopes (145)

Dan Hooker (155.75) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (155.75)

Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (155.25)

Tai Tuivasa (265.5) vs. Tallison Teixeira (259)

Quillan Salkilld (155.5) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Preliminaries (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Junior Tafa (205.25) vs. Billy Elekana (204)

Cameron Rowston (184.5) vs. Cody Brundage (184.75)

Jacob Malkoun (185.75) vs. Torrez Finney (185.75)

Jonathan Micallef (170.5) vs. Oban Elliott (169.75)

Early Prelims (Paramount+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Kaan Ofli (145.25) vs. Yizha (145.5)

Sangwook Kim (155.75) vs. Dom Mar Fan (154.75) — Road to UFC Lightweight Final

Keiichiro Nakamura (145.25) vs. Sebastian Szalay (145.75) — Road to UFC Featherweight Final

Sulangrangbo (135.75) vs. Lawrence Lui (135.25) — Road to UFC Bantamweight Final

Aaron Tau (129)* vs. Namsrai Batbayar (126) — Road to UFC Flyweight Final

*Tau missed weight. His tournament final bout against Namsrai Batbayar has been cancelled

