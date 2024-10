UFC Vegas 99 Results – Hernandez vs. Pereira

UFC officials held Saturday’s fight card from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. MyMMANews has your UFC Vegas 99 results below.

Middleweight contenders Anthony Hernandez (12-2) and Michel Pereira (31-11) meet in the main event, and Rob Font (20-8) and Kyler Phillips (12-2) will compete in the bantamweight co-feature.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Anthony Hernandez defeated Michel Pereira via TKO (punches) — Round 5, 2:22

Rob Font defeated Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Cameron Smotherman defeated Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Darren Elkins defeated Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Asu Almabayev defeated Matheus Nicolau via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jean Matsumoto defeated Brad Katona via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Joselyne Edwards defeated Tamires Vidal via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 3, 4:33

Elise Reed defeated Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Melissa Martinez defeated Alice Ardelean via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Austen Lane defeated Robelis Despaigne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

