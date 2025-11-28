WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman says working with Dana White “was one of the worst experiences of my life”

Earlier this year, UFC CEO Dana White promoted one of boxing’s most anticipated clashes: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez versus Terence “Bud” Crawford. This wasn’t just a fight; it was White’s manifesto for a new era in the squared circle.

But the experience for Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the historic governing body of boxing with 170 affiliated countries worldwide, wasn’t as positive.

Nordic Bet recently spoke to WBC boxing president Mauricio Sulaiman about working with Dana White.

Interviewer: What did you make of Dana White not letting you into the ring after Canelo vs Crawford. How do you reflect on it?

Mauricio Sulaiman: Well, when I look back at the Canelo–Crawford event, I’d basically like to put it behind me. It was a horrible experience. We have never been treated as poorly as we were — the WBC and all the organizations, promoters, fighters, and boxing media.

It was just a horrible experience. Why? I have no idea. Was there any intent? I have no idea. Was there confusion? I don’t know. But the fact is, the overall experience was terrible.

The fight itself was a great fight. Terence Crawford became undisputed, making a huge statement, and that’s sensational. But the event, as an organisation and as president of the WBC, was one of the worst experiences of my life.

Interviewer: Have you spoken to Dana White since, and what is your relationship like with him now?

Mauricio Sulaiman: No, I met Dana White many years ago when he was starting the UFC. I visited the gym in his office, and I’ve seen him a couple of times, exchanged a couple of texts, but I do not have a relationship with Dana White.

All that is being said and put out in the media — there’s a lot of confusion. They’re certainly making a lot of noise, and there are many things to be analysed, evaluated, and acted upon.

So, we will see what happens. There are many things to be understood about what is going to happen regarding their intentions in boxing, the changes to the law, and their coming into a new system. We’ll see what happens.

Interviewer: Dana and the Muhammad Ali Act — what are your thoughts on him/TKO trying to change it or looking to change it? Do you think it’s a bad thing for boxing?

Mauricio Sulaiman: Well, we have made our point clear. They are in the process of attempting to change the Muhammad Ali Act, which is a federal law in the United States. Every boxing promoter has to abide by that law, and if they’re going to be promoters, they have to abide by it.

I don’t know if they’ll be successful in changing it or not, but at this time, fighters are protected under a law that was implemented specifically to protect them — to give them disclosure, transparency, the opportunity to negotiate, and the right to be represented.

What is being proposed in a new league is completely contradictory and goes against the principles for which the Muhammad Ali Act was created. There are a lot of misinterpretations and a lot being said between all the parties.

What I can say is boxing is a great sport, and the only reason for the existence of the WBC is the boxer. So we will always be supportive of the boxer. And without boxing promoters, there is no boxing.

So, we have to be supportive of the promoters too. They do a lot of work and have done an incredible job worldwide. In order to have a Canelo, you need a local promoter from a small town, then a national promoter in Mexico, then an international promoter coming in. It’s a great structure that works — and has worked since the beginning of boxing.

When you have a different structure, let’s see what it is. Let’s see what it looks like. Maybe it’s good — we don’t know yet.

But the way it’s been presented has received unbelievable resistance, because it seems that the boxer is being affected. But we will see exactly what happens if the law is changed. We’ll see what happens, and hopefully it will be good for the boxers — but we have to wait and see.

