Who is next for Magomed Ankalaev? – 3 possible options

There is a new king of light heavyweight and his name is Magomed Ankalaev.

Featured in the main event of UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev edged UFC superstar Alex Pereira in a controversial decision. But now Ankalaev is the king.

Who is next for the Dagestani light heavyweight champion? Will we get a rematch? A return of an old champion? Someone new? Let’s explore the options.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2

The biggest name around for Magomed Ankalaev is surely Alex Pereira. He dethroned the champion, the biggest budding star the UFC current has. The case for Ankalaev and Pereira to run it back lies in domination and star power that comes with an Alex Pereira fight. People tune in to watch “Poatan.”

With what Pereira’s managed to do, there aren’t names that truly deserve a shot over he. Jiri Prochazka lost twice to Pereira. Jamahal Hill lost to Pereira and now Prochazka. We can’t do him. Jan Blachowicz is coming off of a loss and currently booked to fight Carlos Ulberg. Ankalaev has beat Aleksandar Rakic. There really is nobody else.

If we want someone to fight for the title that is not Alex Pereira, they will have to see who rises to the top.

Jiri Prochazka a bad fighter?

This guy is a terrible fighter — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 9, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev is no fan of Jiri Prochazka. But the former champion has a name. If Alex Pereira wants to take some (well deserved) time off, the new king may want to keep busy. Jiri Prochazka is the best name for that.

Prochazka is coming off of a devastating knockout over former champion Jamahal Hill. He’s also knocked off Aleksandar Rakic. Other wins: champion Glover Teixeira, former title challengers Dominick Reyes, and Volkan Oezdemir. The only person to beat him in the UFC is, in fact, Alex Pereira.

This is only if Pereira says “I’ll wait.”

Carlos Ulberg (if victorious)

If we want a fresh name that isn’t Jiri Prochazka, the UFC could put all of their eggs in the Carlos Ulberg basket. Ulberg is scheduled to fight former champion Jan Blachowicz on the 22nd. If he can beat the former champion, we could see Ulberg jump the line.

Ulberg is a big heavy hitter who has wins over Volkan Oezdemir, Alonzo Menifield, and Da Woon Jung. His resume isn’t the greatest. But Blachowicz is ranked three and a win would certainly put him up there.

This will rely on two things: one, Alex Pereira says “I’ll wait.” And two: the UFC will want to pass on a Jiri Prochazka title opportunity.

The only reason I don’t say Blachowicz if he’s victorious is because of Ankalaev’s history with the Polish fighter. That fight was so controversial that the UFC didn’t even bother rebooking the vacant title fight after a draw. The brass will likely not be too excited to make that fight again anytime soon.

