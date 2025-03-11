Stanford University Senior Dante Kirkman Remains Undefeated with First-Round TKO

PALO ALTO, CA (March 10, 2025) – Rising middleweight prospect, Dante Kirkman (4-0, 2 KOs), a senior at Stanford University, continued his undefeated streak this past Saturday night at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, delivering a dominant first-round TKO victory over Jose Cruz of El Monte, CA. The 4-round bout was part of “Thunder Showdown II”, promoted by Nasser Niavaroni of Uppercut Boxing Promotions.

“The Inferno” Kirkman wasted no time asserting his dominance, dropping Cruz midway through the first round with a powerful overhand right. Moments later, he sealed the victory with a crushing left hook, after landing a number of right hands sending Cruz to the canvas again, this time forcing the referee to step in and stop the contest.

“I knew I had to make a statement, and I did just that,” said Kirkman on his victory over Cruz. “Once I landed that overhand right, I could see he was hurt, so I stayed patient and set up the left hook to finish the job. It feels great to get another win, especially in such an explosive fashion.”

In addition to his victory, Kirkman made the night even more special by honoring six members of the James E. Fowler American Legion Post #264 and VFW Post 3010, providing them with tickets to enjoy the event.

“These men and women have sacrificed so much for our country, and this was my way of showing appreciation,” Kirkman said on honoring the veterans in attendance. “Having them there meant a lot to me, and I’m glad they got to enjoy a great night of boxing.”

