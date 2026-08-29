BKB 58 weigh-in results – Trujillo vs. Terrill

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing returns to the James L. Knight Center on Saturday night with BKB 58.

“This will be donned as the greatest heavyweight fight in the history of all bare-knuckle.” David Tetreault, CEO of BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, said, “It is going to be an amazing event.”

All eyes were on Mick Terrill, who tipped the scale at 260 lbs. Terrill was set to sit ringside as a commentator for BKB 58 before demanding, and getting. There was no training camp, no gradual weight cut, just a major opportunity with the BKB Heavyweight World Title on the line.

Across the stage, undefeated champion Gustavo Trujillo made championship weight at 241 lbs calm, composed, and unmoved by the circumstances that brought his opponent to Miami.

“Whoever wins this will be one of the legends.” Mick Terrill said. “As long as I’ve got two arms I’ll still fight. Someone’s going to sleep.”

“The people need to understand who Gustavo Trujillo is,” ‘The Cuban Assassin’ Trujillo added. “I have wanted a fight with Terrill since forever. You need to be ready for a war tomorrow.”

The heavyweight title fight anchors a card built to deliver from top to bottom. Olympic gold medalist and former two-division world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa made weight for his highly anticipated BKB debut against Yesner “Cuajadita” Talavera, while UFC veteran and former title contender Aspen Ladd also made weight ahead of her own BKB debut against Bianca Daimoni. Robert Duran Jr., son of boxing legend Roberto Duran, weighed in for his hometown clash with Ryan Spivey, and BKB World Champions Alberto Blas and Yampier Ramirez both made weight ahead of title defenses on home soil in Miami. Plus, a set of action-packed prelim bouts that can be watched on TikTok.

BKB 58 Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Card:

Main Event: BKB Heavyweight World Championship: Gustavo Trujillo (c) (241 lbs) vs. Mick Terrill (263 lbs)

Super Lightweight: Yuriorkis Gamboa (135 lbs) vs. Yesner Talavera (135.8 lbs)

Super Featherweight BKB World Championship: Alberto Blas (c) (129.4 lbs) vs. Brandon Birr (129 lbs)

Cruiserweight Vacant BKB World Championship: Yunieski Gonzalez (182 lbs) vs. Ethan George (183.8 lbs)

Super Featherweight: Yampier Ramirez (c) (129 lbs) vs. Triston Harrison (130.6 lbs)

Cruiserweight: Uly Diaz (182.4 lbs) vs. Gilberto Fuentes (185 lbs)

Super Lightweight: Aspen Ladd (140 lbs) vs. Bianca Daimoni (139.8 lbs)

Super Welterweight: Robert Duran Jr. (154.6 lbs) vs. Ryan Spivey (153.6 lbs)

TikTok Prelims:

Yordan Fuentes (198.4 lbs) vs. Keegan Vandermeer (199 lbs)

Darian Leu-Pierre (147 lbs) vs. Kyle McMillan (147.4 lbs)

Taylor Bull (200 lbs) vs. Murat Kilimetov (198 lbs)

Rudisiel Mora (154 lbs) vs. Gio Rosales (153.8 lbs)