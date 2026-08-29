BKFC 92 weigh-in results from Fenway Park

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship held weigh-ins today ahead of Saturday’s BKFC 92 fight card from Boston’s famed Fenway Park.

The exciting evening of fights will take place directly on the field and will be headlined by BKFC Featherweight World Champion and #3 Ranked Pound-for-Pound Fighter ‘King’ Kai Stewart (9-0) of Great Falls, Montana, defends his world title for a record sixth time against New England combat sports standout Harry ‘The Hitman’ Gigliotti (6-0, 5 KOs) of Haverhill, MA.

BKFC 92 Weigh-In Results:

Main Card

Kai Stewart (C), 143.3lbs. vs. Harry Gigliotti, 143.4lbs. – BKFC Featherweight World Title

Christine Ferea (C), 137.4 vs. Sofia Landi, 137.4 – BKFC Women’s Queen of Violence

Joe Lauzon, 168.6 vs. Stash Kuykendall, 169.8

Peter Barrett, 155.8 vs. Elijah Harris, 155.4

Rico Disciullo, 146.8 vs. Tray Martin, 145.4

Charles Rosa, 155.4 vs. Charon Spain, 153.4

Pat Casey, 175.2 vs. Dallas Davison, 174

Taylor Starling, 115 vs. Kat Paprocki, 115

Robinson Perez, 223.2 vs. Guilherme Viana, 225

Prelims

James Murrin, 145 vs. Chris Rooney, 144

Jake Pilla, 146 vs. Angelo Colon, 146.4

David Burke, 185.2 vs. David Simpson, 185.6

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