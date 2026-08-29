BKFC 92 weigh-in results from Fenway Park
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship held weigh-ins today ahead of Saturday’s BKFC 92 fight card from Boston’s famed Fenway Park.
The exciting evening of fights will take place directly on the field and will be headlined by BKFC Featherweight World Champion and #3 Ranked Pound-for-Pound Fighter ‘King’ Kai Stewart (9-0) of Great Falls, Montana, defends his world title for a record sixth time against New England combat sports standout Harry ‘The Hitman’ Gigliotti (6-0, 5 KOs) of Haverhill, MA.
BKFC 92 Weigh-In Results:
Main Card
Kai Stewart (C), 143.3lbs. vs. Harry Gigliotti, 143.4lbs. – BKFC Featherweight World Title
Christine Ferea (C), 137.4 vs. Sofia Landi, 137.4 – BKFC Women’s Queen of Violence
Joe Lauzon, 168.6 vs. Stash Kuykendall, 169.8
Peter Barrett, 155.8 vs. Elijah Harris, 155.4
Rico Disciullo, 146.8 vs. Tray Martin, 145.4
Charles Rosa, 155.4 vs. Charon Spain, 153.4
Pat Casey, 175.2 vs. Dallas Davison, 174
Taylor Starling, 115 vs. Kat Paprocki, 115
Robinson Perez, 223.2 vs. Guilherme Viana, 225
Prelims
James Murrin, 145 vs. Chris Rooney, 144
Jake Pilla, 146 vs. Angelo Colon, 146.4
David Burke, 185.2 vs. David Simpson, 185.6