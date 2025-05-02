Sat. May 3rd, 2025
BKFC Fight Night Clearwater

BKFC Fight Night Clearwater weigh-in results – Warren vs. Creer

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Thursday ahead of Friday’s BKFC Fight Night Clearwater fight card from the OCC Roadhouse and Museum in Clearwater, Florida.

BKFC Fight Night Clearwater weigh-in results below:

Jared Warren, 186lbs. vs Joseph Creer, 184.4lbs.
Jomi Escoboza, 184.2 vs. Jay Jackson, 184.6
Michael Larrimore, 135.8 vs. Samuel Samples, 135.2
Crystal Pittman, 135.6 vs. Claudia Zamora, 136
Nathan Rivera, 144.8 vs. Alex Castro, 145.8
Ryan Reber, 136 vs. Matt Guymon, 136
Chachi Versace, 124.2 vs. Anthony Yost, 125.8
Rodney Hinton, 163.8 vs. Ben Jacobsen, 165.2
Joseph White, 241.6 vs. Brady Meister, 236.2
Quentin Gaskins, 135.4 vs. Logan Speyrer, 136

