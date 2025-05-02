BKFC Fight Night Clearwater weigh-in results – Warren vs. Creer

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Thursday ahead of Friday’s BKFC Fight Night Clearwater fight card from the OCC Roadhouse and Museum in Clearwater, Florida.

BKFC Fight Night Clearwater weigh-in results below:

Jared Warren, 186lbs. vs Joseph Creer, 184.4lbs.

Jomi Escoboza, 184.2 vs. Jay Jackson, 184.6

Michael Larrimore, 135.8 vs. Samuel Samples, 135.2

Crystal Pittman, 135.6 vs. Claudia Zamora, 136

Nathan Rivera, 144.8 vs. Alex Castro, 145.8

Ryan Reber, 136 vs. Matt Guymon, 136

Chachi Versace, 124.2 vs. Anthony Yost, 125.8

Rodney Hinton, 163.8 vs. Ben Jacobsen, 165.2

Joseph White, 241.6 vs. Brady Meister, 236.2

Quentin Gaskins, 135.4 vs. Logan Speyrer, 136

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.