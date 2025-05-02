Alexander Gustafsson – “I’m absolutely interested in fighting in BKFC”

Former UFC light heavyweight veteran Alexander Gustafsson has expressed an interest in fighting without gloves for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The former title contender also predicted that training partner and friend Khamzat Chimaev will become UFC Middleweight champion, whilst reflecting on his career highlights performance against Jon Jones and providing a prediction for the highly anticipated and potential ‘Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall’ fight.

Speaking to Comeon Sports, Gustafsson said:

“I’m interested in a BKFC fight – there have been a few discussions.

“I’m absolutely interested in fighting in BKFC. I’m in shape, let’s see what offer I get. I would talk it through with the team and see what the best move is.

“I haven’t personally spoken to BKFC or Conor McGregor, but there have been discussions within my team about it, I don’t have much to say on it.

“I’m just focusing on my training and whatever happens, happens. I’ll be ready for whatever we decide to do.

“Will I fight this year? Absolutely. I hope that if I get the right offer, I’ll be back 100%.”

Gustafsson has not competed since 2002 when he suffered a first-round loss to Nikita Krylov.

