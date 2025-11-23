Conor McGregor undergoes Ibogaine treatment in Tijuana, Mexico

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has seen his shares of ups and downs in recent years, and a recent experiment with Ibogaine treatment may be just what “Mystic Mac” needs at this point in his life and career.

Ibogaine is a powerful, plant-derived medicinal alkaloid. Used for generations in African ritual and now redefining how humans heal from addiction, trauma, and brain injury, ibogaine is one of the most pharmacologically complex – and promising – medicines on earth.

Recent ibogaine studies are beginning to reflect what thousands of patients have already experienced: meaningful changes in mood, pain, neurofunction, and performance.

Inactive inside the octagon for several years after a horrific leg break, mixed with legal battles outside the cage, the 37-year-old professional mixed martial artist has taken action against his demons.

On social media, McGregor wrote: “Hey guys, I am back. ❤️

I was blessed to meet the most forward thinking doctors from Stanford University and undergo a series of treatments to address trauma.

I travelled to Tijuana Mexico and underwent Ibogaine treatment at AMBIO.

Watch the @netflix documentary just released titled “In Waves and War” as it is the exact place I went.

It was incredible, intense, and absolutely eye opening.

I was shown what would have been my death. How soon it was to be, and how it would have impacted my children.

I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin.

God then came to me in the Holy Trinity. 🕊️

He is MIGHTY!

Jesus, his child. Mary, his Mother. The Archangels. All present in heaven 🤍

I was shown the light.💡

Jesus descended from the white marble steps of heaven and anointed me with a crown. 👑

I was saved!

My brain. My heart. My soul. Healed!

I was 36hours under before I finally rested.

When I awoke I was me again.

The most enlightening and enchanting experience I have ever undertaken.

This treatment is worth its weight in GOLD!

It is very, very tough, but it absolutely saved my life, and in turn saved my family.

Thank you for all your inspiration, motivation, encouragement, well wishes, support, and most importantly, for your prayers!

THEY WORKED!

I am my child again.

But this time with the knowledge of my adult!

To my family, my friends, my fans.

My support! My team!

Baby, we did it!

The World is in for a treat!

To God, I am yours!!

Thank you for bestowing upon me this incredible blessing that I take with great care and absolute seriousness!

I live my life per your word and nothing more.

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!

Your Great Grandson,

Conor McGregor 🙏❤️

