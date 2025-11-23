Isaac Johnson, Thai fighter, dies in ring while fighting in Chicago

Isaac Johnson, 31, had died while competing in a heavyweight Muay Thai bout in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.

The man, who was married and had one daughter, was competing against Mario Aleksandrovski at Matador Fighter Challenge held in Cicero Stadium when the incident happened.

According to the promoter, Johnson collapsed near the end of the third and final round. Paramedics rushed the athlete to Loyola Hospital in Maywood where he died a few hours later.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:01 a.m., and an autopsy was scheduled to determine his manner and cause of death, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The event’s promoter, Joe Goytia, wrote in a Facebook post, in part, “I don’t have the words to express how I feel right now.”

“This is a post I hoped to never make, last night one of the fighters in our event Isaac Johnson collapsed towards end of his fight,” he said. “Medical attention was given by medical staff on hand and he was transported to hospital. I was then informed at around 130 am this morning that he didn’t make it. I don’t have the words to express how I feel right now, all I can say is my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. We will know more as the medical report is released.”

The promoter says Johnson passed the physical before the fight that is required by the state.

It was his first ever Thai fight, sources say.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations is investigating the incident.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.