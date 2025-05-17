Invicta FC 62 results – Rubin submits Lehner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, May 16, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted Invicta FC 62 – Lehner vs. Rubin from The Lex at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

In the main event, former bantamweight title challenger Olga Rubin got back in the win column with a second-round submission win over Katharina Lehner. Rubin, who scored her second submission finish in the Invicta cage, moved her record to 10-5 with the victory.

Invicta FC 62 results below:

Olga Rubin defeated Katharina Lehner via submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:14

Rayla Nascimento defeated DeAnna Bennett via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Milana Dudieva defeated Amanda Torres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ashley Barrett defeated Quinn Williams via TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:40

Charlsey Maner defeated Alex Lawal via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-29)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.