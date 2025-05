UFC Vegas 106 results – Burns vs. Morales

UFC officials held Saturday’s UFC Vegas 106 fight card from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, former welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns meets Michael Morales.

UFC Vegas 106 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Michael Morales defeated Gilbert Burns via TKO – Round 1, 3:39

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato – cancelled

Mairon Santos defeated Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nursulton Ruziboev defeated Dustin Stoltzfus via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Melquizael Costa defeated Julian Erosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Gabe Green defeated Matheus Camilo via submission (rear-naked choke) (R2, 3:43)

Jared Gordon defeated Thiago Moises via first-round KO – Round 1, 3:37

Yadier del Valle defeated Connor Matthews via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:54

Luana Santos defeated Tainara Lisboa via submission (Americana) – Round 2, 4:59

Denise Gomes defeated Elise Reed via TKO – Round 2, 0:30

Hyun Sung Park defeated Carlos Hernandez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:26

Tecia Pennington defeated Luana Pinheiro via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28,29-28)

