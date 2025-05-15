Invicta FC 62 weigh-in results – Lehner vs. Rubin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, May 15, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 62 – Lehner vs. Rubin. The event takes place from The Lex at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City on Friday, May 16.

In the night’s headliner, former bantamweight title challengers Katharina “The German Gypsy” Lehner (9-5) and “Big Bad” Olga Rubin (9-5) vie for another crack at Invicta gold. Lehner enters the contest on the heels of one of her most dominant displays in the cage, a three-round boxing clinic against UFC veteran Shanna Young at Invicta FC 60 in February. The veteran Rubin was also in action in February, going the distance with the always-tough Mayra Cantuária.

Former Invicta FC and Bellator MMA title challenger DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett (14-9-1) continues her march toward the flyweight belt when she takes on Rayla “Índia” Nascimento (11-10) in the co-main event.

Invicta FC 62: Lehner vs. Rubin will air via CBS Sports Network at a new start time of 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The night’s preliminary card will stream live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 8:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. CT.

Invicta FC 62 weigh-in results:

Bantamweight: Katharina Lehner (137)* vs. Olga Rubin (135.7)

Flyweight: DeAnna Bennett (126.8)# vs. Rayla Nascimento (125.6)

Flyweight: Milana Dudieva (125.7) vs. Amanda Torres (125.8)

Strawweight: Ashley Barrett (115.8) vs. Quinn Williams (115.4)

Flyweight: Charlsey Maner (125.9) vs. Alex Lawal (125.5)

* – Lehner missed the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse

# – Bennett missed the flyweight limit of 126 pounds and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse

