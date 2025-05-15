Sat. May 17th, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko, most dangerous woman

Is Valentina Shevchenko Russia’s most dangerous woman?

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Valentina Shevchenko may be the most dangerous woman from Russia

Former UFC fighter Ken Shamrock was often referred to as “the world’s most dangerous man” during the early years of mixed martial arts and then during his transition to professional wrestling.

Select names are often dropped when determining who the world’s most dangerous woman is. Common picks include former UFC champions Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. One thing is evident however, Valentina Shevchenko, current UFC women’s flyweight champion, could easily be selected as Russia’s most dangerous woman.

A fast-paced YouTube documentary by Patrick Gavia, dives deep into the remarkable life and career of UFC fighter Valentina Shevchenko. From her early days in the rugged terrain of Kyrgyzstan to becoming one of the most dominant forces in the octagon, Valentina’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Join as he explores the trials and tribulations that shaped Valentina and her sister Antonina into the fierce fighters and passionate athletes they are today. Through dozens of interviews with Valentina herself, her coaches, and fellow fighters, you’ll gain unprecedented insight into the heart and soul of this MMA powerhouse.

Discover the sacrifices, the victories, and the unwavering determination that have propelled Valentina to the pinnacle of the sport. From her awe-inspiring martial arts skills to her deep-rooted love for her homeland, this documentary unveils the many facets of a true champion.

Video below:

Eric Kowal
