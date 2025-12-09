Kubrat Pulev vs Murat Gassiev WBA World Heavyweight title showdown to air live on DAZN

Kubrat Pulev vs Murat Gassiev headlines on DAZN

In a huge boxing double-header, fight fans will be able to witness true fifty-fifty fights in a showcase of elite amateur and professional boxing live on DAZN.

Fans can tune in to Friday’s IBA Pro 13 card, topped by the WBA World Heavyweight title showdown between defending champion Kubrat Pulev and challenger Murat Gassiev, from 2pm GMT on 12th December; followed by Saturday’s IBA 2025 Men’s World Boxing Championship Finals from 1:30pm GMT on 13th December.

With both blockbuster events available live – and at no extra cost to subscribers – as part of the DAZN monthly subscription, the international double-header will deliver unrivalled value to boxing fans around the world.

Umar Kremlev, IBA President, said: “The IBA 2025 Men’s World Boxing Championships have been a resounding success, and to have the finals shown live on DAZN is testament to the tireless work and dedication of both the competing athletes and the IBA team. IBA is not just a boxing organisation, it is a family that looks after its own – from the grassroots of the amateurs to the highest levels of the professional code. Our record-breaking prize-pool has attracted the world’s finest international talent to Dubai, and it gives me great pleasure to partner with DAZN and have our spectacular finals showcased around the world.”

Al Siesta, Director General of IBA Pro, said: “I am proud to deliver the historic WBA Heavyweight championship bout between Kubrat Pulev and Murat Gassiev to IBA Pro 13. This broadcast partnership with DAZN further solidifies our position as industry leaders – reinforcing our commitment to providing well-matched, competitive bouts to fans around the world, without the need for pay-per-view. Pulev and Gassiev are both ready to put on a show for DAZN’s subscribers, while several of our undercard bouts have the potential to steal the show. Expect fire from Dubai – the IBA Pro way!”

Kubrat Pulev (32-3, 14 KOs), enters the bout on the back of a three-fight win streak, including a dominant decision win to capture the WBA crown against Manuel Charr in December 2024. The 44-year-old veteran combines a stellar amateur pedigree with an established professional ledger, having shared the ring with modern giants Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua. Known for his thudding jab, advanced ring IQ and granite chin, Pulev’s technical style and 6’4” frame make him a threat for anyone in the division.

His opponent, Russian power-puncher Murat Gassiev boasts a fearsome 32-2 record with 25 KOs and a knockout rate over 78%. A former unified IBF and WBA World Cruiserweight champion, ‘Iron’ rose to prominence in the inaugural World Boxing Super Series in 2018 with a series of dazzling knockouts, including his demolition of Cuban danger-man Yuniel Dorticos and Polish warhorse Krzysztof Wlodarczyk.

Since moving to heavyweight in 2019, the 32-year-old has racked up a host of eye-catching stoppage wins; including a fifth-round KO of Kem Ljungquist in 2024 and a recent TKO over American Jeremiah Milton in August. A brutal body-puncher with dynamite in both fists, the 6’3” wrecking ball now has his sights set on becoming the first Russian heavyweight champion since Alexander Povetkin, who held the same WBA title between 2011 and 2013.

Elsewhere on the stacked IBA Pro 13 card, a series of tantalising championship bouts further reinforces promoter Al Siesta’s vision of delivering compelling, fifty-fifty match-ups. Britain’s Maxi Hughes (29-7-2, 6 KOs) faces undefeated Tajik talent Bakhodur Usmonov (11-0, 5 KOs) in an eliminator for the WBA World Lightweight title, while reigning IBO World Welterweight champion Tulani Mbenge (22-2, 16 KOs) defends his title against undefeated Vadim Musaev (13-0, 8 KOs).

www.iba.sport . Full details on the undercard are available from

The IBA 2025 Men’s World Boxing Championships has seen over 400 boxers from 108 nations enter the competition over a two-week tournament, in a bid to claim a share of the record-breaking $8.32 million prize pool.

The unprecedented prize-pool will be split between athletes, coaches and National Federations in a bid to reward the full ecosystem behind the sport – and further support and incentivise grass roots participation. Gold medallists in each weight category will receive $300,000, Silver medallists earn $150,000, Bronze medallists taking home $75,000 and fourth and fifth-place finishers securing $10,000. Each prize will be split, with 50% allocated directly to the boxer, 25% to their trainer and 25% to the National Federation.

The tournament features standout amateur boxers including two-time Olympic Gold medallist Hassanboy Dusmatov, two-time Olympic Gold medallist, Julio La Cruz, and Olympic Gold medallist Abdumalik Khalokov – who are all set to reach the televised finals live on DAZN.

IBA Pro 13 and Epic Sports & Entertainment, with support from the Dubai Sports Council alongside the finals of the IBA 2025 Men’s World Boxing Championships will broadcast from 12th-13th December live on DAZN.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.