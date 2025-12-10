Wed. Dec 10th, 2025
Ronda Rousey, Dana White

Dana White on Ronda Rousey boxing fight – “Total bullsh*t”

By Eric Kowal 13 hours ago

UFC CEO Dana White is not buying rumors on former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returning to competition to face Katie Taylor in 2026.

Last week it was rumored that the UFC Hall of Famer was in talks to face the famed Irish boxer in Las Vegas. The reports stirred after Rousey posted training videos on social media, nine years after her retirement from mixed martial arts.

Rousey hasn’t competed in combat sports since losing to Amanda Nunes by first-round TKO in December 2016, reporters asked White about her return this past weekend during the UFC 323 post-fight press conference.

“Total bullsh*t,” White said.

“That’s up to her, you know what I mean?” White said of Rousey returning. “I personally cannot say enough good things about Ronda Rousey. When she was going to the WWE, the WWE called me to ask. I said, ‘I’m telling you right now, she’ll be the greatest athlete you’ve ever worked with over there. I’m telling you.’ I can’t say enough good things about her. She was great when she was here.”

