Legal Options After a Slip and Fall Results in a Spinal or Paralysis Injury

In 2025, the US sees approximately 18,421 new cases of traumatic spinal cord injury, or SCI. There are approximately 302,000 people who live with SCIs in the country. The average age at SCI is 44 years of age, and 78% of the SCI cases are male.

Paralysis injury lawyer Marc Karlin says that spinal cord injuries resulting in paraplegia (paralysis of both legs) or quadriplegia (paralysis of all four limbs) have several causes, such as boat, bus, car, motorcycle, and truck accidents, dog attacks, medical malpractice like birth injuries, nursing home negligence, plane or train crashes, sports injuries, and workplace accidents.

Let’s learn more about the action steps you can take in protecting your rights after acquiring such an injury.

Understanding Liability in Slip and Fall Cases

Examine liability for compensation after your slip and fall accident. It’s usually the property owner who faces liability. Their premise must be safe and with warning signs against danger like uneven patches or wet floors.

Tucson slip and fall accident lawyer says that the first challenge you face in seeking compensation for your catastrophic injury is proving the exact cause of the injury and identifying all parties at fault.

You may file a case if there is evidence of negligence in the property if there are no warnings provided and floors are not maintained. With comparative negligence, you are somewhat at fault, which would reduce the compensation you may receive.

It is important to identify who is at fault to establish a solid ground for your case.

Gathering Evidence to Support Your Claim

Gather enough evidence to prove the truth of your claim after a slip and fall injury. Take photos of the accident scene and of all obstructions involved in the fall. Take photographs of your injuries and keep medical records with dates of treatment.

Having a witness’ testimony and camera footage of the incident can strengthen and confirm the accuracy of your claim.

Keep all records, bills, and receipts of your medical treatment. Do not forget to log the existing conditions during the accident, such as weather, lighting, and maintenance. These can all affect your eligibility to the claim.

Types of Compensation Available for Injuries

You may be eligible for several types of compensation in case of slip and fall injuries to meet your losses.

There are several types of compensation you can be eligible for in case of your slip and fall injuries:

Medical expenses include hospital, rehabilitation, or further care. Wage loss can also be assessed if you are unable to work after getting injured.

Pain and suffering may become compensated when your injury affects you physically and psychologically. On top of that, if your injury has led to a permanent disability or disfigurement, you can make a claim to cover the costs of adapting to these changes and the impact they have on your life.

If the acts of the landowner were considered reckless, punitive damages is possible.

The Role of Insurance Companies in Your Case

Insurance companies can also play a role in your recovery process. They normally investigate claims to assess damages and compensation. They look into the deeper details of the incident, medical records, and weigh the evidence presented. Remember that they keep the payouts as low as possible so beware of the initial amount they will offer.

Keep records of your injuries, treatment, and costs to be used in the negotiations. Anything you say can be used against your claim so be cautious of what you divulge to insurance adjusters.

Seeking Legal Assistance and Representation

Understanding the role of insurance companies is just the beginning; seeking legal assistance can take your slip-and-fall case to another level.

An experienced lawyer who is specialized in paralysis injury can effectively strategize to ensure that necessary legal process is implemented. They will also assist you in gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and preparing proof for your claim.

Never forget to provide evidence and identify liability for you to be compensated for your injuries. You are entitled to protect your rights and be compensated properly as you prioritize your recovery and well-being.

SPONSORED / AFFILIATE POST See Full Bio DISCLAIMER: We may receive commissions and other revenues from this article. We are a paid partner of organizations mentioned in this article.