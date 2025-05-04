Mairon Santos may permanently move to lightweight after Sodiq Yusuff fight

Interview with Mairon Santos below

Mairon Santos (15-1) discusses his lightweight fight against Sodiq Yusuff (13-4) at UFC Vegas 107 on May 17. Mairon also spoke about how this fight came together, weight cut issues in his last fight and why this matchup may not be a one off, but a permeant move to 155-pounds.

“To be honest I’m really thinking about moving up (permanently). I’m just thinking because my weight cuts are very hard. For example, if I take to take a good fight, short notice at 145-pounds I couldn’t make it. I need time. Last (fight) I felt the weight cut was a little bit of a thing during the fight. I want to see how my body reacts to 155-pounds. Most of my training partners are 155ers and I don’t feel much of a difference. I don’t think it’s going to be a crazy difference, we’ll see.”

