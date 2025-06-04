Thu. Jun 5th, 2025
Mick Stanton, Oktagon 72

Mick Stanton looks to take out “smug” Kerim Engizek at OKTAGON 72

By James Lynch 14 hours ago

Interview with Mick Statnon below

Mick Stanton (14-8) discusses his middleweight fight against Kerim Engizek (22-4) at OKTAGON 72 on June 14. Mick also spoke about his camp, what winning the tournament would do for his career and why he’s not a fan of Engizek going into the fight.

“There was a little bit about a bad taste in my mouth with Engizek. I was a backup fight for the world title fight in October. I had to do a full camp for the fight and weigh in. Unfortunetly both of the fighters made weight and the fight made ahead. Engizek came over to me and stood over me as if to say ‘this is my fight’ I didn’t like the way he did that. Obviously I was there and a stand in for him. He’s a bit smug, he’s a big big headed. Heh hasn’t been beaten in years but he hasn’t fought at the level I’ve fought.

James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
