Sean O’Malley: Locking in

Sean O’Malley is locked in for UFC 316.

Rematching Merab Dvalishvili, “Suga” Sean is taking on the man to truly dethrone his reign as the bantamweight champion. No Sphere, no injuries, there are no excuses that will help O’Malley this weekend.

The main event of UFC 316 is set to go down this weekend. Coming off of his loss to Dvalishvili, O’Malley is at a crucial moment in his career: be a passing moment or ascend to the throne for a second time.

Growing from a loss

The Sean O’Malley from the loss to Merab Dvalishvili and the one from Chito Vera are vastly different. The MMA Lab standout refused to accept the loss to Vera. His claims of a lucky kick and still being undefeated rubbed fans the wrong way and was indicative of the mindset O’Malley had at the time.

While the 30-year-old tried that this go-round with the Dvalishvili loss, O’Malley ultimately conceded and has accepted that he is not defending the title, he is gunning for the belt again.

It’s clear that O’Malley put too much pressure on himself. I’m a recent interview, he admitted to wanting to be the next Conor McGregor. But he also mentioned in that interview that he’s accepted that what McGregor has accomplished is a once in a lifetime thing and he will likely not become that.

Now, all their is for Sean O’Malley is fighting…

What has Sean O’Malley changed?

Sean O’Malley has given up Instagram, partying, marijuana, and gooning (as the kids call it these days). Sean O’Malley gave up “Suga.” He’s now focused on less distractions for this fight and, perhaps, going forward.

Muhammad Ali had Deer Lake. It’s common throughout history to isolate one’s self. O’Malley had too many distractions that were taking him away from his family, his career and his title.

Beating Merab Dvalishvili will not be easy. The new champion has a laundry list of champions he’s already beat, including O’Malley, himself. But O’Malley is seemingly on the right path to redeeming his title again.

