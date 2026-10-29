Miguel Trindade and Berjan Peposhi to settle the score at GLORY 111

GLORY Kickboxing heads back to the RTM Stage in Rotterdam for GLORY 111 on February 6.

In the main event, the newly crowned GLORY Featherweight World Champion Miguel Trindade (66-8, 27 KO) makes the first defense of his title against ‘Mr. Fight of the Night’, Berjan Peposhi (33-9, 16 KO) in the third chapter of their rivalry.

Trindade claimed the vacant title at GLORY 110 in October with a third-round finish over Deniz Demirkapu in Antwerp, becoming the first GLORY world champion from Portugal. At 25, ‘El Unico’ now sits at the top of the Featherweight division and enters his first title defense as one of the most exciting fighters on the GLORY roster.

The two are tied at one win apiece. Peposhi spoiled Trindade’s GLORY debut with a win back at GLORY 90, before Trindade evened the series at GLORY 106, beating Peposhi to advance to the Last Featherweight Standing finals. Now the trilogy will be decided with the world title on the line.

Berjan Peposhi is no stranger to exciting fights. ‘Mr. Fight of the Night’ is coming off a win of his own at GLORY 110, dropping Jeremi Monteiro with a thunderous head kick en route to a unanimous decision. During the GLORY 110 press conference and in his post-fight speech, the Albanian made it clear that he deserved to be next in line.

“You may think we’re on the same level. We’re not… And on the 6th of February I’ll show why you should’ve kept your mouth shut. And Still.” – said Miguel Trindade.