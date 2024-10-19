Mon. Oct 21st, 2024
PFL Battle of the Giants

PFL Battle of the Giants Results – Ngannou vs. Ferreira

By MyMMANews 1 day ago

The Professional Fighters League held their PFL Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The Oct. 19 fight card is headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

In the co-main event slot Larissa Pacheco and Cris Cyborg will compete for the featherweight title.

PFL Battle of the Giants results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 4 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou defeated Renan Ferreira via KO – Round 1, 3:32 – for PFL heavyweight title

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – for PFL women’s featherweight title

Johnny Eblen defeated Fabian Edwards via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) – for Bellator MMA middleweight title

Zafar Mohsen defeated Husein Kadimagomaev via unanimous decision (30-37, 30-27, 30-27)

Paul Hughes defeated A.J. McKee via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

Raufeon Stots defeated Marcos Breno via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 3:01

Makkasharip Zaynukov defeated Dedrek Sanders via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ibragim Ibragimov defeated Nacho Campos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Taha Bendaoud defeated Tariq Ismail via submission (triangle choke) — Round 2, 3:51

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Paige VanZant gets paid more for sponsored posts than UFC fights

Paige VanZant – “It would be hard for me to go back into MMA”

By MyMMANews 1 hour ago

What will be next for Anthony Hernandez?

By Blaine Henry 5 hours ago
Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez breaks and stops Michel Pereira late in UFC Vegas 99 main event

By Brady Ordway 23 hours ago
Rob Font

Rob Font returns to form, boxes Kyler Phillips up in UFC Vegas 99 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 23 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou KO’s Renan Ferreira, wins heavyweight superfight belt at PFL: Battle of the Giants

By Brady Ordway 1 day ago
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg defeats Larissa Pacheco, wins superfight title at PFL: Battle of the Giants

By Brady Ordway 1 day ago