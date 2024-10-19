PFL Battle of the Giants Results – Ngannou vs. Ferreira
The Professional Fighters League held their PFL Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
The Oct. 19 fight card is headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.
In the co-main event slot Larissa Pacheco and Cris Cyborg will compete for the featherweight title.
PFL Battle of the Giants results below:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 4 p.m. ET)
Francis Ngannou defeated Renan Ferreira via KO – Round 1, 3:32 – for PFL heavyweight title
Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – for PFL women’s featherweight title
Johnny Eblen defeated Fabian Edwards via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) – for Bellator MMA middleweight title
Zafar Mohsen defeated Husein Kadimagomaev via unanimous decision (30-37, 30-27, 30-27)
Paul Hughes defeated A.J. McKee via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Preliminary Card
Raufeon Stots defeated Marcos Breno via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 3:01
Makkasharip Zaynukov defeated Dedrek Sanders via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Ibragim Ibragimov defeated Nacho Campos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Taha Bendaoud defeated Tariq Ismail via submission (triangle choke) — Round 2, 3:51