PFL Battle of the Giants Results – Ngannou vs. Ferreira

The Professional Fighters League held their PFL Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The Oct. 19 fight card is headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

In the co-main event slot Larissa Pacheco and Cris Cyborg will compete for the featherweight title.

PFL Battle of the Giants results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 4 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou defeated Renan Ferreira via KO – Round 1, 3:32 – for PFL heavyweight title

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – for PFL women’s featherweight title

Johnny Eblen defeated Fabian Edwards via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) – for Bellator MMA middleweight title

Zafar Mohsen defeated Husein Kadimagomaev via unanimous decision (30-37, 30-27, 30-27)

Paul Hughes defeated A.J. McKee via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

Raufeon Stots defeated Marcos Breno via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 3:01

Makkasharip Zaynukov defeated Dedrek Sanders via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ibragim Ibragimov defeated Nacho Campos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Taha Bendaoud defeated Tariq Ismail via submission (triangle choke) — Round 2, 3:51

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.