Quintin Richards stays unbeaten with arm bar win at Carnage Fight Series 1

A new Ohio MMA promotion debuted tonight, as Carnage Fight Series 1 went down at the Putnam County Event Center in Ottawa, Ohio.

In the main event, Quintin Richards advanced his professional record to 4-0 with an arm bar win over Caleb Contreras. It looked like Richards would finish the fight with a D’arce choke early in the first round, but Contreras proved he was tough and fought his way out of it. Richards controlled much of the first round, but Contreras turned the tide in the second round, keeping the hometown favorite at bay and even busting his nose with a clean right hand. The fight made its way back to the ground, and Richards locked in a sneaky arm bar out of nowhere to earn the tap and the win.

In the co-main event, Chris Porter snapped a two-fight losing streak by submitting Jeremy Balboa with a guillotine with just seconds left in the first round. The beginning of the end came when Porter landed a big hook to the body and then landed a flying knee off of a break from the referee. Balboa then looked for a takedown, and Porter locked in the guillotine to earn the submission win.

Brayden Benson bounced back from the first loss of his career, as he earned his second amateur title with a first round TKO win over Nate LaRocco. Benson quickly got the fight to the ground and utilized his wrestling for positioning before throwing some big shots to eventually get the win.

Alex Ryle produced the third straight knockout on the night, as he finished Kole Wymer with some vicious shots in the second round of a bout that turned into a slugfest.

Juan Silva earned the second win of his career, as he landed a clean counter left hook to turn the lights out on Keyshon Osborne in the second round of their bout.

Seth Peoples made a statement in his amateur debut, as he landed a thunderous straight right to put Dalton Limes to sleep in just 27 seconds.

Shawn Freeman avenged an earlier loss in his career, as he submitted Austin Roberts with a standing guillotine choke at 1:06 into the first round.

Colton Hensley needed just 43 seconds to earn his third win in a row, as he submitted James Gibson with a rear naked choke. He also mentioned that his fiancée is set to have his first kid in the upcoming week. He also called for a shot at the winner of the welterweight title bout later on in the evening.

Bryson Jones earned a win in his amateur debut, locking in a mounted guillotine in the second round after nearly finishing the fight with the same submission in the first.

JD McNett kicked off the night with a unanimous decision win in a back-and-forth battle against Will Chiow. McNett used his wrestling to keep Chiow at bay and announced after the bout that he plans to turn pro for his next bout. The win moved the Garcia MMA product to 5-3 as he closed out his amateur career with a win over the previously unbeaten Chiow.

Carnage Fight Series 1 results

Pro Bouts:

Quintin Richards def. Caleb Contreras via Submission (arm bar) – Round 2, 3:00 – Lightweight

Chris Porter def. Jeremy Balboa via Submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 4:58 – Featherweight

Amateur Bouts:

Brayden Benson def. Nate LaRocco via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 2:36 – Welterweight Title

Alex Ryle def. Kole Wymer via KO (punches) – Round 2, 1:21 – Middleweight

Juan Silva def. Keyshon Osborne via KO (punch) – Round 2, 1:48 – Heavyweight

Seth Peoples def. Dalton Limes via KO (punch) – Round 1, 0:27 – Light Heavyweight

Shawn Freeman def. Austin Roberts via Submission (standing guillotine) – Round 1, – Featherweight

Colton Hensley def. James Gibson via Submission (rear naked choke) – Round 1, 0:43 – Welterweight

Bryson Jones def. Dylan Karns via Submission (mounted guillotine) – Round 2, 0:34 – Featherweight

JD McNett def. Will Chiow via Unanimous Decision – Lightweight

