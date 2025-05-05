Sami Adnan and Luke Marko, Aussie MMA fighters, dead after car crash
Luke Marko, 21 and Sami Adnan, 22, two mixed martial artists from Australia, died in an automobile accident on Sunday.
According to reports, the two young men were returning from a training session in the Adelaide Hills when the incident took place.
Police received reports of a serious crash just after 5pm on Sunday involving a Holden sedan on Echunga Road near to the Hahndorf Football Club in Paechtown. According to the report, their vehicle crashed into a tree and officers state the two men suffered critical injuries and sadly died at the scene.
Adnan’s amateur MMA record is listed as 1-1 according to Tapology.