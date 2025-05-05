61-year-old Reggie Rockstone submits opponent – WATCH

Reggie Rockstone, a 61-year-old Ghanaian music legend and ‘Hiplife Grandpapa’ submitted William Addo in the main event of Global Warrior Champions 1 on May 3 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

Thrilling moments at the Bukom Boxing Arena as Reggie Rockstone compels his opponent to submit and tap out of the fight. pic.twitter.com/Q9vLpwJnTg — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) May 4, 2025

RESPEK TO BROTHER WILLIAM ADOM ( what a warrior) BLESS YOU ALL FOR THE LOVE SPENT AND THE VIM LENT!!! @globalwarriorchampions YOU ARE ONTO SUM HUGE! @kustomlooksgh ( my red tiger fit was that fly Hong Kong phooey🔥) @flashkickk THANKS FOR TIPS! SHARE TO INSPIRE ALL🙏🏿🤜🏿 #REDTIGER pic.twitter.com/h3ITJIrAXa — Reggie Rockstone (THE HIPLIFE TRAORE) (@ReggieRockstone) May 4, 2025

