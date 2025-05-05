Tue. May 6th, 2025
Reggie Rockstone

61-year-old Reggie Rockstone submits opponent – WATCH

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Reggie Rockstone, a 61-year-old Ghanaian music legend and ‘Hiplife Grandpapa’ submitted William Addo in the main event of Global Warrior Champions 1 on May 3 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Sami Adnan, Luke Marko

Sami Adnan and Luke Marko, Aussie MMA fighters, dead after car crash

By Eric Kowal 16 hours ago
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder Explains Calling Out Strickland

By Edward Carbajal 2 days ago
Mairon Santos, UFC Vegas 107

Mairon Santos may permanently move to lightweight after Sodiq Yusuff fight

By James Lynch 2 days ago
UFC Des Moines results

UFC Des Moines results – Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
UFC Des Moines

UFC Des Moines weigh-in results – Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
Alexander Gustafsson signs new UFC deal

Alexander Gustafsson – “I’m absolutely interested in fighting in BKFC”

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago