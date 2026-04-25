Tim Means arrested, charged with felony count of child abuse

Longtime UFC veteran Tim Means was arrested on April 21, charged with a single count of felony child abuse.

“Dirty Bird” Means was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. The 42-year-old fighter was in court on Friday before being released

According to the report from the Albuquerque Journal, Means allegedly head-butted his daughter during an argument over chores around the house.

Means allegedly grabbed the teenager by the neck in a “strangulation manner” and held her against the kitchen counter which led to police receiving a call that two people had gotten into a physical altercation.

The report also states that the victim told police that Means allegedly threw a potato at her and hit her in the face. When she resisted by pushing and punching Means in order to get away from him, he allegedly punched her face.

The police report states “there were visible hand and red marks on (the teen’s) neck, indicating she was strangled. There was blood on and in her nose where she was head-butted and several red marks indicated she was hit in the face and on her cheek.”

Means holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 33-17-1 and has not fought since UFC 307 in October 2024.

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