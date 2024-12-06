Fri. Dec 6th, 2024
UFC 310

UFC 310 weigh-in results – Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

By MyMMANews 10 minutes ago

Weigh-ins were held on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s UFC 310 fight card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura must weigh no more than 125 pounds.

The UFC 310 official weigh-in video starts at 12 p.m. ET.

The UFC 310 ceremonial weigh-in video begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Ceremonial weigh-in video below:

UFC 310 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexandre Pantoja (124.5) vs. Kai Asakura (124.5)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Ian Machado Garry (171)

Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (254.5)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Kron Gracie (144.5)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Doo Ho Choi (146)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+/ESPN2/FX at 8 p.m. ET)

Anthony Smith (205.5)* vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)

Aljamain Sterling (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.5)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Bryan Battle (175)**

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Chris Weidman (194.5) vs. Eryk Anders (193) — 195-pound catchweight bout

Cody Durden (126) vs. Joshua Van (126)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Chase Hooper (155.5) vs. Clay Guida (155)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (234)

*made weight on second attempt, initially weighed in at 207.5 pounds (1.5 pounds over light heavyweight limit)

**missed weight

