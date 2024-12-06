BKFC 69 Weigh-In Results & Video – Richardson vs. Larrimore

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins today for Friday’s BKFC 69 fight card from Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga.

Weigh-in video and results below:

Main Card

Keith Richardson, 136.4lbs. vs. Michael Larrimore, 136.7lbs.

Joe Elmore, 166.8 vs. Derrick Findley, 166.7

Nate Maness, 136.6 vs. Nicholas Burgos, 134.3

Joseph Creer, 185.1 vs. David Simpson, 186.4

Dexter Carthon, 257.5 vs. Joe Ray, 265.5

Nathan Rivera, 145.8 vs. Justin Street, 147

Emma Murray, 116.1 vs. Crystal Van Wyk, 116.2

Cole Ferrell, 146.5 vs. Justin Watson, 146.6

Prelims

Braxton Smith, 259.1 vs. Alex Davis, 250.7

Ace Samples, 135.8 vs. Micah Livingston, 139.2

Louis Brewington, 185.1 vs. Dam Cooper, 186.1

