BKFC 69

BKFC 69 Weigh-In Results & Video – Richardson vs. Larrimore

By MyMMANews 42 seconds ago

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins today for Friday’s BKFC 69 fight card from Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga.

Weigh-in video and results below:

Main Card
Keith Richardson, 136.4lbs. vs. Michael Larrimore, 136.7lbs.
Joe Elmore, 166.8 vs. Derrick Findley, 166.7
Nate Maness, 136.6 vs. Nicholas Burgos, 134.3
Joseph Creer, 185.1 vs. David Simpson, 186.4
Dexter Carthon, 257.5 vs. Joe Ray, 265.5
Nathan Rivera, 145.8 vs. Justin Street, 147
Emma Murray, 116.1 vs. Crystal Van Wyk, 116.2
Cole Ferrell, 146.5 vs. Justin Watson, 146.6

Prelims
Braxton Smith, 259.1 vs. Alex Davis, 250.7
Ace Samples, 135.8 vs. Micah Livingston, 139.2
Louis Brewington, 185.1 vs. Dam Cooper, 186.1

