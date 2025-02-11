UFC Vegas 103’s Carli Judice thinks Yuneisy Duben fight will be “very exciting for everybody”

Interview with Carli Judice below

Carli Judice (3-2) discusses her flyweight fight against Yuneisy Duben (6-0) at UFC Vegas 103 on March 15. Carli also spoke about Julianna Miller withdrawing from her previously scheduled fight, cross training for this camp and how she sees the fight unfolding.

“We’re going to crash and bang. It’s going to be another ‘Fight of the Night’ potential because I’m not going to back down. She’s not going to back down. I’m excited for it, I think it’s going to be very exciting for everybody.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports