Mon. Jan 6th, 2025
Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones

Joe Rogan says Jon Jones “wants $30 million” to fight Tom Aspinall

By MyMMANews 6 minutes ago

If and when UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to the octagon it will be against interim title holder Tom Aspinall.

While Jones has said time and again that he does not believe Aspinall to be worthy of the opportunity at this point in his career, UFC CEO Dana White believes it is the fight to make.

The problem in booking the bout however, could be in the purse.

“I think it’s gonna be Aspinall, I think they’re trying to come to some sort of agreement,” UFC commentator Joe Rogan said recently on his podcast. “The rumor is that he wants $30 million and the UFC is going to pay it. Hopefully.”

“I hope they pay it,” Rogan added.

Jones successfully defended his belt against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, while Aspinall, defended the interim title against Curtis Blaydes last summer at UFC 304 while “Bones” was recovering from injury.

In January 2023, Jones signed an eight-fight deal with the UFC. Up until the fight against Miocic, Jones’s highest payday was against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, where he earned $3.6 million.

