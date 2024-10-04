Kayla Harrison – “It’s only a matter of time. I’m the uncrowned queen.”

Kayla Harrison (17-1) makes her second appearance in the UFC octagon this Saturday at UFC 307 as she meets Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight bout in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At the event’s pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Harrison took aim at the card’s co-main event which features current champion Raquel Pennington taking on former champion Julianna Peña.

“Fill in the blank,” Harrison said about possibly facing the winner of that contest. “It doesn’t matter. It’s only a matter of time. I’m the uncrowned queen. First Saturday night, I smash Ketlen and then I come for my title. Enjoy it while you can ladies.”

When Peña tried to combat the attack by stating that Harrison didn’t have enough wins in the organization, the former Olympian got heated.

“I have more finishes than Julianna has wins,” Harrison said. “I don’t know what she’s talking about. She better slow down.

“[I] just got here? I won two Olympic gold medals. You started your career in 2009 and you’re 10-5. I started in 2018 and I’m 17-1.”

