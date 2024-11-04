Michael Chandler told Jon Jones that he plans to “steal the show” at UFC 309

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will meet former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on Nov. 16. The event at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York is being dubbed as GOAT vs. GOAT. Jones, hailed as not only the greatest light heavyweight of all time, but also the greatest mixed marital artist of all time, will seek to successfully defend against Miocic who is hailed as the greatest heavyweight of all time.

Before that fight takes place, however, is a lightweight affair between Michael Chandler and former champion Charles Oliveira. The fight is a rematch from their May 2021 outing where Oliveira defeated Chandler by way of strikes.

Michael Chandler has competed three times at MSG but has not yet recorded a win at the venue. His first loss came while he was still competing under the Bellator MMA banner. A knee injury derailed in a title bout against Brent Primus. Then, while with the UFC, Chandler was defeated on the scorecords by Justin Gaethje in November 2021, and then submitted by Dustin Poirier one year later.

“It’s OK. You can say I’m 0-and-3 at Madison Square Garden,” Chandler told the New York Post. “That’s OK. Let’s just get that out of the way right there. Don’t be afraid to beat around the bush. I have never won inside of Madison Square Garden.

“So, I’m deciding to change that this time,” he said.

Earlier this year, while attending UFC 306, Chandler was caught speaking with Jones about fighting on the same card and promised he would “steal the show.”

“He’s like, ‘Hey man, make sure you save some excitement for me because I’m the main event.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, probably not, man,’” recalls Chandler, who earned Fight of the Night honors in each of his last two Garden visits.

“It’s going to be a masterful performance,” Chandler promises. “And I think I’m going to surgically and systematically break this man down until he looks for the exit sign, and I’m going to go out there and I’m going to finish.”

