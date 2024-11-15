Talita Bernardo to defend title in Invicta FC’s Atlanta debut

BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION TALITA BERNARDO DEFENDS TITLE AGAINST FORMER FLYWEIGHT QUEEN JENNIFER MAIA AT INVICTA FC 59 ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 IN ATLANTA

ATLANTA — Invicta Fighting Championships is headed to the Peach State on Friday, Dec. 13 with a bantamweight title bout between current champion Talita Bernardo (11-4) and former flyweight titleholder Jennifer Maia (22-10-1). The action will take place from The Eastern in Atlanta, with the main card airing live on CBS Sport Network.

The two Brazilian veterans have established themselves among the best 135-pound fighters on the planet with their recent performances. Bernardo aims to defend her belt for a second time and extend her winning streak to six straight. Four of those wins have come inside the Invicta cage — including three submission finishes — most recently defeating Olga Rubin at Invicta FC 55 in June. Maia, meanwhile, made a triumphant return to the promotion at Invicta FC 56, besting countrywoman Mayra Cantuária. As she sets her sights on the bantamweight crown, the former 125-pound queen looks to become the first woman in Invicta to win titles in multiple weight classes.

In the night’s co-feature, featherweights Riley “Rad” Martinez (4-0) and Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline (5-3) jockey for position near the top of the 145-pound division. Idaho’s Martinez has opened her career with four first-round finishes, including a sub-two-minute rear-naked choke of Julia Dorny at Invicta FC 54. The decorated wrestler Cataline impressed in her Invicta debut in August, handing previously undefeated Brazilian Kelly Ottoni her first loss.

Also on the main card, Colombia’s Alejandra “Azul” Lara (11-7) takes on Brazilian Paula “Bittencourt” Cristina (6-3) in a flyweight match-up, and former strawweight champion Valesca “Tina Black” Machado (14-4) meets fellow Brazilian Yasmin “Monstrinha” Castanho (6-1). Atomweights contenders Monique Adriane (6-2) and Ana “Guerrera” Palacios (9-3-1) collide in the preliminary card headliner and are joined by undefeated 105-pound prospects Giulliany “Giu” Perêa (2-0) and Natalie Salcedo (3-0), as well as strawweights Ashley “Smashley” Barrett (1-0) and Fernanda Orellana (2-0).

Invicta FC 59: Bernardo vs. Maia will air via CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Preliminary card action will stream live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets to the event will be available on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 15 at noon ET through AXS.

The fight card can be found below:

Bantamweight Title: Talita Bernardo vs. Jennifer Maia

Featherweight: Riley Martinez vs. Jackie Cataline

Flyweight: Alejandra Lara vs. Paula Bittencourt

Strawweight: Valesca Machado vs. Yasmin Castanho

Atomweight: Monique Adriane vs. Ana Palacios

Atomweight: Giulliany Perêa vs. Natalie Salcedo

Strawweight: Ashley Barrett vs. Fernanda Orellana

