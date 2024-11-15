UFC 309 weigh-in results and video – Jones vs. Miocic

Ultimate Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins this morning for the historic UFC 309 fight card from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Saturday’s fight card is headlined by a bout that pairs the greatest heavyweight champion of all time in Stipe Miocic, up against the current title holder Jon Jones.

Jones, a former light heavyweight champion, is often referred to as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time.

In the co-main event slot, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler who is looking to secure his first win at MSG in four attempts.

Official weigh-in show below:

UFC 309 ceremonial weigh-in video at 5pm ET below:

UFC 309 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (237.6) vs. Stipe Miocic (248.6) – UFC heavyweight title bout

Backup: Tom Aspinall (254.8)

Charles Oliveira (155.6) vs. Michael Chandler (155.6)

Bo Nickal (185.4) vs. Paul Craig (186)

Viviane Araujo (125.6) vs. Karine Silva (125.8)

Mauricio Ruffy (164.4) vs. James Llontop — 165-pound catchweight bout

Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+/FX/Hulu at 8 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.6)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Eryk Anders (185.6)

Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Damon Jackson (155.2)

David Onama (155.6) vs. Roberto Romero (155)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/Hulu at 6 p.m. ET)

Marcin Tybura (251) vs. Jhonata Diniz (253.2)

Mickey Gall (170.8) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.2)

Oban Elliott (170) vs. Bassil Hafez (17)

Veronica Hardy (125.8) vs. Eduarda Moura (125.2)

