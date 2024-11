UFC Macau results – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

MyMMANews.com has your UFC Macau results below

UFC officials will hold Saturday’s UFC Macau fight card from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The November 23 event, which will begin at 3 am ET, will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between former champion Petr Yan and former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

The card features a strawweight co-headliner between Xiaonan Yan and Tabatha Ricci.

UFC Macau results below:

UFC Macau Main Card on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Petr Yan defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Yan improves to 18-5, Figueiredo falls t0 24-3-1

115 lbs.: Yan Xiaonan def. Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Xiaonan improves to 19-4 (1 NC), Ricci falls t0 11-3

170 lbs.: Muslim Salikhov def. Song Kenan via KO (spinning wheel kick) at 3:45 of round one

Salikhov improves to 21-5, Kenan falls to 22-9

125 lbs.: Gabriella Fernandes def. Wang Cong via technical submission (rear naked choke) at 3:49 of round two

Fernandes improves to 10-3, Cong falls to 6-1

205 lbs.: Carlos Ulberg def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ulberg improves to 11-1, Oezdemir falls to 20-8

205 lbs.: Zhang Mingyang def. Ozzy Diaz via TKO (elbow & punches) at 2:25 of round one

Mingyang improves to 18-6, Diaz falls to 9-3

UFC Macau Preliminary Card on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Su Young You def. Balgyn Jieleyisi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

You improves to 14-3 (2 NC), Jieleyisi falls to 19-6

125 lbs.: Dong Hoon Choi def. Kiru Singh Sahota via KO (punch) at 2:36 of round one

Choi improves to 9-0, Sahota falls to 12-3

115 lbs.: Shi Ming def. Feng Xiaocan via KO (head kick) at :46 of round three

Ming improves to 17-5, Xiaocan falls to 1o-3

125 lbs.: Carlos Hernandez def. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Hernandez improves to 10-4, Tumendemberel falls to 8-1

125 lbs.: Lone’er Kavanagh def. Jose Ochoa via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Kavanagh improves to 8-0, Ochoa falls to 7-1 (1 NC)

105 lbs.: Long Xiao def. Quang Le via KO (punches) at 1:28 of round three

Long improves to 27-9, Le falls to 8-2

155 lbs.: Nikolas Motta def. Maheshate Hayisaer via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Motta improves to 15-5 (1 NC), Hayisaer falls to 10-4

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.