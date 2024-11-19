Petr Yan path back to the title resumes this weekend

Once upon a time, Petr Yan was the king of the UFC’s best and toughest division.

Just three short years later, “No Mercy” is now ranked third and is fighting his way back to the top of the division he once ruled. He returns this weekend at UFC Macau and will look to fend off the new kid to 135.

Petr Yan takes on former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in this weekend’s main attraction. Figueiredo has been on a massive tear since moving up to bantamweight with three straight wins. Yan looks to defend against a high quality opponent and move closer to his title.

Petr Yan tumbling, trying to rise again

Petr Yan seemed invincible. He won the bantamweight title in a bout with Jose Aldo and he seemed destined for a long, long reign. But in his first defense against Aljamain Sterling, Yan landed an illegal knee and saw his title taken from him in the most unceremonious of circumstances.

Yan seemed to circle back to his winning ways with a win over Cory Sandhagen for the interim title while Sterling recovered from surgery. But in the rematch, Aljamain Sterling came to play and legitimately defeated Yan. The world turned over.

Trying for a turnaround again, Yan took on another slick striker. This time it was Sean O’Malley. In a very close fight that many thought he won, Petr Yan was handed another loss. Sean O’Malley would go on to become champion.

No sweat, Yan would think. Merab Dvalishvili wanted a way into the top. Petr Yan could take him on. No dice there. Dvalishvili would run through Petr Yan, leaving the Russian looking clueless and hopeless by round five. Merab Dvalishvili would go on to become champion as well.

Everyone Petr Yan lost to in this time went on to achieve great things. But he looks to rise again.

The comeback?

After some time off, Petr Yan took on Song Yadong at UFC 299. While Yadong was a surging opponent, Yan managed to thwart the Chinese fighter and get back into the win column. But he cannot stop there.

Devieson Figueiredo has been to the highest level of the sport as has Yan. This opponent is not Song Yadong who is looking for a way into. He’s been in. This challenge this weekend will be against a fighter wanting to get a marquee win like O’Malley and Dvalishvili.

But Petr Yan is signed up to prove his skills this weekend in Macau. Deiveson Figueiredo will be on the other side of the world. He will be a challenge. This is Yan’s opportunity for a comeback and a way back to the title.

Blaine Henry See Full Bio Your friendly neighborhood fight fan. I watch way too many fights and my wife lets me know it.