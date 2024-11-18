Justice for Peanut the Squirrel – Jim Miller speaks out after UFC 309 victory

Peanut the Squirrel was taken from the home of Mark Longon by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Oct. 30 and euthanized to test for rabies the same day. Fred the raccoon was also seized from Longo’s home and euthanized after the agency said it had received complaints that wildlife was being kept illegally.

Between Oct. 19 and 23, the Chemung County Health Department and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation got four complaints about the Longo’s housing a raccoon and squirrel without correct licensure, according to a county news release.

On Oct. 30, nine conservation officers went to the Longo household and spent about five hours “ransacking” it, Longo said, adding that he and his wife were detained during the search, his wife’s immigration status was questioned, and the home was checked for cameras. (Longo’s wife Daniela is a German immigrant.)

It turned out that Peanut the Squirrel had a large social media presence and following which caused an uproar, even causing Jim Miller to make mention of it during his UFC 309 post-fight victory speech at Madison Square Garden.

“New York, I got one thing to say first – we need justice for Peanut. It’s not just a squirrel,” Miller explained. “It’s all the kids that went hungry that night and all the other things the money and resources could have been put to.

“Hopefully, that DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) will clean things up at the state level.”

UFC Fighter Jim Miller uses his victory speech to say justice for Peanut the squirrel and hopes DOGE can clean up the misuse of resources @elonmusk @DOGE pic.twitter.com/JZ5XDgfBiB — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 17, 2024

Miller, who had defeated Damon Jackson at the November 16 event, continued to discuss the topic backstage at the media scrum.

“Make it make sense. … How many times have I had that mic? Now I use the platform to talk about a squirrel and the mismanagement of funds at the State level.”

Jim Miller gets absolutely fired up over the death of Peanut the Squirrel after #UFC309: “Make it make sense. … How many times have I had that mic? Now I use the platform to talk about a squirrel and the mismanagement of funds at the State level.” pic.twitter.com/WBeX4QnNZe — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 17, 2024

