Jon Jones defends title, stops Stipe Miocic with spinning back kick in UFC 309 main event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to us tonight, November 16, 2024, for UFC 309, going down live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Headlining the event was a heavyweight championship encounter showcasing former multi-time UFC light-heavyweight champion and current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones (28-1) 1 NC, who faced former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-5) in tonight’s main event of the evening.

Jones hadn’t competed since UFC 285 where he claimed the vacant title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane back in March of 2023, while Miocic hadn’t fought since March of 2021 when he lost the title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

Continue reading to see how our UFC 309 heavyweight championship main event went down:

Official Result: Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic via TKO (spinning back kick) at 4:29 of round three

Jones landed a good left hand to begin the bout, eating a right hand by Miocic as he lunged in. He then started to get his kicks going, mainly his front snap kick to the body and inside leg kick. About two minutes into the fight Jones secured a beautiful, flawless foot sweep takedown, where he absolutely battered Miocic with elbows from top position for the final three minutes of the first.

After a dominant certain 10-8 opening round Jones picked Miocic apart on the feet in round two, landing his inside leg kick, snap kick to the body, and jab with ease throughout.

Miocic came out with a sense of urgency in the third, trying to put combinations together on the feet. He did land a few good punches here and there but Jones did a good job of making him miss most of them.

While evading a good majority of what was coming his way Jones continued to out-land the former champion, hurting Miocic badly with a jab followed by a right cross. He stayed in there and took a couple more minutes of punishment up until he just couldn’t anymore.

After attacking Miocic’s body all throughout the fight Jones timed a perfect spinning back kick right to the ribs, crumbling him on the spot and forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Click here to view finish.

Jon Jones stated following the fight he’s deciding not to retire and said there are options as to who he could face next, which is very exciting to hear.

