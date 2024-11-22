Conor McGregor ordered to pay $250K in sexual assault case

Today, UFC star Conor McGregor was found liable in a civil suit related to an alleged sexual assault that took place in Dublin, Ireland.

The Dublin High Court jury found McGregor liable of assault against the alleged victim, Nikita Hand, and ordered the fighter to pay €248,603.60 (approx. $258,440) in damages. Another defendant also accused of assault, James Lawrence, was found not guilty.

McGregor did not provide comment upon leaving the courthouse.

BREAKING: No comment from Conor McGregor as he leaves court to a media flurry, pic.twitter.com/eYEsferlY5 — Paul Healy (@Healyhack) November 22, 2024

Hand read a statement:

“I want to show [my daughter] and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and justice will be served,” Hand said. “To all the victims of sexual assault, I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be, speak up. You have a voice and keep on fighting for justice.

“I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter’s, my family and friends tremendously, and it’s something that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. But now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter.”

BREAKING: Nikita Hand speaks outside court. pic.twitter.com/H1K4eit8Ug — Paul Healy (@Healyhack) November 22, 2024

McGregor later released a statement:

“I will be appealing today’s decision. The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

I will be appealing today’s decision. The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future.… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2024

