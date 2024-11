UFC Vegas 100 Results – Magny vs. Prates

UFC Vegas 100 results from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The November 9 fight card is headlined by a welterweight contest between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates.

UFC Vegas 100 results below:

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Carlos Prates defeated Neil Magny via KO – Round 1, 4:50

Reinier de Ridder defeated Gerald Meerschaert via submission (arm triangle choke) – Round 3, 1:44

Gaston Bolanos defeated Cortavious Romious via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Gillian Robertson defeated Luana Pinheiro via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mansur Abdul-Malik defeated Dusko Todorovic via TKO – Round 1, 2:44

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Denise Gomes defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Elizeu Zaleski defeated Zach Scroggin via TKO – Round 1, 1:15

Charlie Radtke defeated Matthew Semelsberger via TKO – Round 1, 0:51

Da’Mon Blackshear defeated Cody Stamann via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:19

Tresean Gore defeated Antonio Trocoli via submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 1:23

Melissa Mullins defeated Klaudia Sygula via TKO – Round 2, 1:20

