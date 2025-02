UFC Vegas 102 results – Cannonier vs. Rodrigues

Complete UFC Vegas 102 results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC officials held UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday, Feb. 15. The fight card, which aired entirely on ESPN+, was headlined by a middleweight clash between former title contender Jared Cannonier and rising star Gregory Rodrigues.

UFC Vegas 102 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier defeated Gregory Rodrigues via TKO – Round 4, 0:21

Youssef Zalal deafeated Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Edmen Shahbazyan defeated Dylan Budka via TKO – Round 1, 1:35

Nazim Sadykhov defeated Ismael Bonfim via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 1, 5:00

Andre Petroski defeated Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Jose Delgado defeated Connor Matthews via KO – Round 1, 2:58

Angela Hill defeated Ketlen Souza via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Rafael Estevam defeated Jesus Aguilar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gabriel Bonfim defeated Khaos Williams via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 2, 4:58

Elijah Smith defeated Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Valter Walker defeated Don’Tale Mayes via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 1:17

Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeated Julia Avila via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

