Mon. Feb 17th, 2025
Youssef Zalal, UFC Vegas 102

Youssef Zalal wins four-straight since return, defeats Calvin Kattar in UFC Vegas 102 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 1 day ago

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, February 15, 2025, for UFC Vegas 102, going down live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a middleweight encounter between no. 7 ranked former title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-8) and Gregory Rodrigues (16-5).

Co-headlining the UFC Vegas 102 event was a featherweight bout between no. 10 ranked Calvin Kattar (23-9) and Youssef Zalal (17-5-1).

Kattar came into tonight’s co-main event on a three-fight losing skid, suffering defeats to the likes of no. 8 ranked Josh Emmett (SD) in a razor thin five round decision, no. 7 ranked Arnold Allen (injury), and no. 9 ranked former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (UD).

Zalal on the other hand had won all three of his bouts since returning to the octagon in March of last year, having defeated the likes of Billy Quarantillo (rear naked choke), Jarno Errens (rear naked choke), and Jack Shore (arm-triangle choke), extending his win, and finish streaks both to six-straight.

Continue reading to see how our UFC Vegas 102 co-main event of the evening went down:

Official Result: Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kattar had a very timid opening round, Zalal picking him apart throughout most of it, mainly with his jab and cross. Kattar came alive toward the end of the round, pressuring Zalal in the final minute though he landed less than 10 strikes through the first five minutes.

Round two was much of the same, Zalal picking Kattar apart with his straight punches to the head and body, also adding in some good kicks and knees up the middle.

Kattar had a much better round three, walking Zalal down and landing more than he had all fight, also out-striking Zalal in this five-minute stretch, his most devastating strikes of the round being a heavy right elbow and shortly after an overhand right.

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!

author avatar
Brady Ordway
I became a fan of combat sports when I was 12 years old. I was scrolling through the channels and landed upon Versus, where WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night. That's the first fight I ever saw, and I was immediately hooked. So eventually, I began covering the sport in the fourth quarter of 2018, and have since started writing about animals as well. If you'd like to see those pieces, be sure to check out learnaboutnature.com!
See Full Bio
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Conor McGregor, BKFC

“For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words.”

By Eric Kowal 5 hours ago
Jared Cannonier, UFC Vegas 102

Jared Cannonier rallies, stops Gregory Rodrigues in UFC Vegas 102 main event

By Brady Ordway 1 day ago
UFC Vegas 102 results, UFC Vegas 102

UFC Vegas 102 results – Cannonier vs. Rodrigues

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Beno Adamia, Oktagon 67

Beno Adamia embracing the “challenge” of fighting flyweight champion Sam Creasey at OKTAGON 67

By James Lynch 3 days ago
Monster Energy, UFC

UFC and Monster Energy agree on largest sponsorship deal in history of both companies

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
Megan Anderson

Megan Anderson – “I have no desire to fight anymore”

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago