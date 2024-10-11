Conor McGregor breaks up BKFC Spain main event brawl

UFC star and now part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Conor McGregor breaks up a brawl at the BKFC Spain weigh-ins. Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto meet for the BKFC lightweight title on Saturday at the Marbella Arena.

BKFC Spain weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Franco Tenaglia, 154.6lbs. vs. Tony Soto, 154.4lbs. – BKFC Lightweight World Title

Austin Trout, 164.6 vs. Rico Franco, 163.9 – BKFC Welterweight World Title

David Mundell, 174.1 vs. Danny Christie, 174.5 – BKFC Middleweight World Title

David Chapman, 145.9 vs. Mike Jurik, 145.6

Felipe De Silva Maia, 162 vs. James Lilly, 157.3

Hannah Rankin, 146.5 vs. Deborah Melhorn, 145.7

Oscar Willis, 154.5 vs. Ben Davis, 151.1

Yunus Batan, 175.5 vs. Maxime Bellamy, 175.1

Prelims

Nico Gaffie, 145.8 vs. Radek Stadler, 145

Arbi Chakaev, 208.1 vs. Jose Daniel, 207.9

Fran Suarez, 155.3 vs. David Mora, 155.9

