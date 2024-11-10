Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan II set for UFC 311

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) is set for his return early next year, as he will attempt to make the fourth defense of his title against no. 1 ranked Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) at UFC 311, a rematch of their 2019 encounter.

UFC 311 is to go down on January 18, 2025, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Makhachev has been about as dominant as anyone we’ve ever seen in the sport, coming into this clash on a 14-fight win streak showcasing nine finishes, including stoppages over all seven of his latest opponents.

Following victory in his UFC debut over Leo Kuntz (rear naked choke) in 2015 Makhachev would suffer the first, and to this day the only defeat of his career to Adriano Martins (TKO). He went on to win his next six straight contests over the likes of Chris Wade (UD), Nik Lentz (UD), Gleison Tibau (KO), Kajan Johnson (armbar), Arman Tsarukyan (UD), and Davi Ramos (UD).

Makhachev spent the next year and a half outside of the cage due to a number of cancelled bouts as a result of travel restrictions from Covid-19, as well as injuries and a staph infection caught by the Russian.

Eventually he returned at UFC 259 to defeat Drew Dober (arm-triangle choke), before additionally mauling Thiago Moises (rear naked choke), current no. 5 ranked Dan Hooker (kimura), and Bobby Green (TKO) leading into his title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

After claiming the title against Oliveira (arm-triangle choke), submitting the fighter win the most submission victories in UFC history in doing so, Makhachev has since defended his title against the likes of then UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (UD, KO) in back-to-back fights, before making his third successful defense against former interim champion Dustin Poirier (D’Arce choke) in his latest appearance at UFC 302.

Armenia’s Tsarukyan on the other hand, following defeat to Makhachev in his UFC debut, a fight he secured a takedown in and even won a round of mind you, he’d go on to win his next five straight over the likes of future two-time PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier (UD), Davi Ramos (UD), Matt Frevola (UD), Christos Giagos (TKO), and Joel Alvarez (TKO).

This was followed up by a defeat to former KSW two-division champion Mateusz Gamrot (UD) in a five round fight many scored for him, before winning his last four straight against former M-1 Global lightweight champion Damir Ismagulov (UD), Joaquim Silva (TKO), longtime top contender Beneil Dariush (KO), and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (SD) in his latest outing at UFC 300.

Who wins this epic UFC lightweight championship rematch going down next year at UFC 311?

